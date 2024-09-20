Sunil Chhetri's 30-minute heroics: Performance everyone's talking about

'Sunil Chhetri had 30 minutes and scored two goals. This is Sunil Chhetri, and this is what I expect from him this season -- to be the top Indian scorer again'

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri, coming off the bench, scored a brace that sealed BFC's second consecutive win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. All Photographs: Kind Courtesy BFC/X

Bengaluru FC (BFC) head coach Gerard Zaragoza praised captain Sunil Chhetri after a match-winning performance in their 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chhetri, coming off the bench, scored a brace that sealed BFC's second consecutive win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. An early strike from Rahul Bheke, followed by Chhetri’s goals, secured three points for the team and propelled them to the top of the table.

Rahul Bheke opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a composed side-foot finish from a corner delivered by academy graduate Vinith Venkatesh. Hyderabad FC had a chance to respond when Parag Shrivas crossed to Devendra Murgaonkar, but the effort missed the target. Hyderabad struggled to break BFC's defense, which was solidified further by Aleksandar Jovanovic, who also came off the bench.

Chhetri’s introduction in the 57th minute was pivotal, as he scored a penalty in the 85th minute after Roshan Singh was fouled in the box. Chhetri doubled his tally with a brilliant diving header in stoppage time, ensuring a comfortable victory. This performance marked Chhetri’s first goals of the season and brought his ISL goal count to 63, tying him with Bartholomew Ogbeche as the league’s joint-highest goal scorer.

"Another win, three more points, and a clean sheet. We need to be happy because, at least for today, we're at the top of the table," Zaragoza said in the post-match press conference.

He praised Hyderabad FC's performance, commending their head coach Thangboi Singto and the team's resilience. Zaragoza emphasised the importance of having game-changing substitutes like Chhetri and Jovanovic, "It's 100% important to have a bench that can change the game. The game lasts 90 minutes, and we need players who can play 90 minutes as well as players who can come off the bench and make an impact."

With his two goals, Chhetri showcased his relentless drive and commitment. Zaragoza highlighted this, stating, "He wants to win all and he wants to play every minute. He pushes me a lot to put him on the pitch... But as you saw, he had 30 minutes and scored two goals. This is Sunil Chhetri, and this is what I expect from him this season -- to be the top Indian scorer again."

BFC’s next match is against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on September 28, while Hyderabad FC faces Punjab FC on September 25.