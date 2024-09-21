News
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL: Jackson stars as Chelsea win at West Ham

EPL: Jackson stars as Chelsea win at West Ham

September 21, 2024 20:21 IST
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scores their second goal

IMAGE: Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scores their second goal against West Ham United at London Stadium, London, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Nicolas Jackson scored twice to help Chelsea to a third straight away win with a 3-0 victory at London rivals West Ham United on Saturday that suggested new coach Enzo Maresca is getting his huge squad to gel.

 

Jackson capitalised on poor defending to find the net in the fourth minute when he sped down the wing, cut inside unchallenged and drilled a shot under Alphonse Areola.

Fourteen minutes later the Senegal striker found space between West Ham's defenders to receive a pass from Moises Caicedo and double Chelsea's lead.

West Ham were 3-0 down little more than a minute into the second half when Jackson teed up Cole Palmer on the break and the England striker fired home from the edge of the box.

Chelsea, who won 1-0 at Bournemouth last Saturday, moved into second place in the Premier League table ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures. West Ham, under new coach Julen Lopetegui, are 14th.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
