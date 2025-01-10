HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Real set up a Clasico final!

January 10, 2025 09:47 IST

Real outclass Majorca, to meet Barca in Super Cup final

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring their third goal against RCD Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup Semi Final at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring their third goal against RCD Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup Semi Final at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Real Madrid will chase a record-equalling 14th Spanish Super Cup title in the final against Barcelona after second-half goals by Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo helped them to a 3-0 win over Mallorca in the semi-finals on Thursday.

England midfielder Bellingham broke the deadlock after the hour mark with a low shot into the middle of the goal before Mallorca defender Martin Valjent's own goal doubled the lead in stoppage time followed by a Rodrygo strike from close range.

 

Spanish champions Real will play Barcelona for the trophy on Sunday after goals by Gavi and Lamine Yamal earned Barca a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Barcelona and Real will meet in the competition's final for third consecutive time, with Carlo Ancelotti's side prevailing last year while Barca last lifted the trophy in 2023.

Barcelona hold the record of 14 titles with Real on 13.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo vies with RCD Mallorca's Antonio Sanchez and Pablo Maffeo 

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Rodrygo vies with RCD Mallorca's Antonio Sanchez and Pablo Maffeo. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Last year's Copa del Rey finalists Mallorca defended well against Real and the game was goalless at the break after early attempts by Lucas Vazquez and Bellingham forced Mallorca keeper Dominik Greif into saves.

Bellingham found a way past the Slovakian keeper in the 63rd minute, however, following an excellent team move.

Rodrygo hit the post with a header and Kylian Mbappe's follow up shot was brilliantly denied by Greif before Bellingham opened the scoring.

Real continued pushing to increase their lead but did not find the net again until Valjent sent the ball into his own net two minutes into stoppage time, attempting to block a shot by Real substitute Brahim Diaz.

Rodrygo made it 3-0 three minutes later, converting a stunning cross into the box by Vazquez to celebrate his 24th birthday in style.

The Spanish Super Cup has been a four-team competition since 2020, featuring the winners and runners-up of LaLiga and the Copa del Rey.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
