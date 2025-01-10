HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISL: Punjab FC hold NorthEast United; end losing streak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: January 10, 2025 22:56 IST

IMAGE: Punjab FC's Khaiminthang Lhungdim celebrates after scoring the equaliser against NorthEast United during the ISL match in Guwahati on Friday. Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Khaiminthang Lhungdim's late strike helped Punjab FC hold NorthEast United to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

NorthEast took the lead in the 24th minute through Alaaeddine Ajaraie but Punjab struck the equaliser in the 82nd minute through Lhungdim to snap their four-match losing streak.

The Highlanders were on the offensive in the opening 30 minutes, with their key creative outlet Jithin M S, who has five assists to his name this season. He had the chance to score his first goal of the season but missed a header from close distance from inside the six-yard box.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute through Ajaraie, who showed tremendous finishing instincts in the final third.

Melroy Melwin Assisi tried to clear a long ball hurled into the Punjab FC defence, but the ball went straight to Macarton Nickson who was extensively away from the box.

Nickson, however, spotted gaps in the Highlanders' defence and rushed into a long-range

effort that had to be saved by Punjab FC's Muheet Shabir Khan in the bottom left corner.

The ball, however, rebounded to Ajaraie, who carefully evaded being caught offside and tapped the ball into the bottom right corner to open the scoring.

Punjab FC benefitted from the introduction of fresh legs as the game entered its final stages. Muhammad Suhail came on the pitch in the 75th minute, and made an impact seven minutes later.

Picking up the ball on the left flank, he outpaced the NorthEast United defensive line, explored a yard of space, and burst into the attacking third before initiating a shot that required a diving Gurmeet to block it.

The goalkeeper didn't make a clear save though and the ball fell at the feet of Khaiminthang Lhungdim on the right side of the box.

 

Lhungdim showed impressive finishing, placing the ball into the bottom right corner, with the ball swerving past the entire Highlanders' backline.

Mrzljak pressed for a winner in the added time of the second half, receiving a free-kick from Asmir Suljic outside the box. He didn't engage in any further passing, with time running out, and instead launched a power-packed shot that missed the target on the left.

Punjab FC went defensive in the final minutes, playing with 10 players after their goalscorer Lhungdim was sent off following a second yellow card.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
