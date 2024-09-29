ISL: Kerala, NorthEast split points in tough contest

Photograph: Indian Super League

Kerala Blasters shared points with NorthEast United FC following a gripping 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match in Guwahati on Sunday.

Alaeddine Ajaraei's goal from a freekick was equalised by Noah Sadaoui's stunning strike as the Kerala Blasters FC salvaged a crucial point on the road.

Kerala Blasters FC almost had the opener when their Moroccan superstar lost his marker and made a telling run down the left flank before finding Farooq in the box. Unfortunately the 28-year-old failed to make contact with the ball with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The momentum of the game gradually shifted towards the Highlanders as Jithin MS made a surging run forward before releasing Guillermo Fernandez in space near the penalty box. With only the keeper to beat, the Spaniard scuffed his shot wide.

At the start of the second half, Mikael Stahre turned to Kwame Peprah to replace Alexandre Coeff as he wanted to add more guile to the attack.

NorthEast United FC finally broke the deadlock with a goal from Ajaraei in the 58th minute.

The Moroccan struck a free-kick straight on goal and on any other day, Sachin would gather it with ease. But the young goalkeeper faltered with his collection as the ball crossed the line, awarding NorthEast United FC with the opening goal.

Despite the goal, the visitors kept pushing forward in search of the equalizer. Noah with his mazy runs caused a lot of problems for the Highlanders' defence.

Kerala Blasters FC were eventually rewarded in the 67th minute when substitute Mohammed Aimen released Noah just outside the box. The Moroccan superstar glided through a crowd of defenders before rifling his shot into the bottom left corner, beating Gurmeet completely in the process.