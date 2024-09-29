News
Home  » Cricket » Yousuf resigns as PCB selector amidst media backlash

Source: PTI
September 29, 2024 16:37 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan's Muhammad Yusuf (right) shares a lighter moment with India's Virat Kohli. Photograph: Muhammad Yusuf / X

Former Pakistan cricket captain Muhammad Yousuf on Sunday stepped down as national selector citing personal reasons.

Yousuf, who had been attached with the Pakistan Cricket Board in different roles since last year, was part of a broad-based national selection committee that includes two former Test players, head coaches, captains and an analyst, among others.

 

In his post on 'X', Yousuf wrote, "I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket."

A source close to Yousuf, however, said that the former batter was not happy with the criticism aimed at him in the PCB.

"He was restless at being ridiculed in the media and on social media regularly and felt it would be best to just focus on coaching," the source said.

Yousuf will continue to serve as a batting coach in the High-Performance Centre

After Pakistan's disastrous show in the T20 World Cup in the Americas this year, the selection committee was restructured, with former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq being sacked. But Yousuf and former Test player Asad Shafiq were retained.

"I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness," Yousuf wrote on 'X'.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
