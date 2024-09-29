News
Home  » Cricket » England stunned as Australia win ODI series decider

England stunned as Australia win ODI series decider

Last updated on: September 29, 2024 23:14 IST
IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head in action for Australia. Photograph: Matthew Childs / Reuters

Travis Head took 4-28 as Australia strangled England with spin before launching a rapid pursuit of their target with rain in the air to clinch the One-Day International series 3-2 following a 49-run win via Duckworth–Lewis–Stern in Bristol on Sunday.

IMAGE: England's Matthew Potts in action. Photograph: Matthew Childs / Reuters

Australia were cruising at 165 for two after 20.4 overs in reply to England’s 309 all out before the rain that had been expected all day washed out the prospect of any more play four balls past the threshold for constituting a match.

 

IMAGE: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne takes a catch to dismiss England's Adil Rashid off the bowling of Travis Head. Photograph: Matthew Childs / Reuters

After being sent in to bat, England made a fast start as Ben Duckett smashed his way to 107 but were stifled by Australia's spinners and fell well short of a par score having been 202 for two midway through their innings.

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett in action. Photograph: Matthew Childs / Reuters

Australia made haste with the bat and cleared the boundary nine times to win a fascinating series they had led 2-0 but allowed England to set up a decider with victories in the previous two fixtures.

Source: REUTERS
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

