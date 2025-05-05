Mohun Bagan SG banned from registering new players

'The issue stems from transfer of a player named Jason Cummings from another club two years ago and the training compensation fee. We have completed the payments at the time of signing.'

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan SG's striker Jason Cummings. Photograph: ISL/Facebook

Indian Super League winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been handed a national ban on registration of new players due to a "technical error" linked to the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings.

The development came into light following an official communication from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"The (FIFA) communication states to impose a ban on Club Mohun Bagan Super Giant (FIFA ID-14AKC2C) from registering new players at a national level immediately. For your reference, please find enclosed the correspondence from Director of the FIFA Judicial Bodies with regards to Notification of the grounds of the Decision Ref. FDD-23868. This is for your information and necessary action," the AIFF said in a correspondence to Mohun Bagan SG.

When contacted, a club official told PTI that it is a minor issue and MBSG will get this sorted within a week's time.

"It is not connected to any financial irregularities and the problem is administrative in nature. We have reached out to FIFA, and will get this sorted in a week," the official said.

"The issue stems from transfer of a player named Jason Cummings from another club two years ago and the training compensation fee. We have completed the payments at the time of signing," he added.

However, a discrepancy in FIFA's Clearing House system flagged off a delay or incomplete settlement of the training compensation -- an amount owed to the player's former development clubs.

The source said the club has made multiple attempts to clear the amount after the player's transfer, but due to the "technical error," the payment could not be processed, leading to a temporary ban on registration of new players at the national level.

It was also learned that as of now Rs 13 lakh is due to Adelaide FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed the ISL double in the 2024-25 season. They won both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup. They defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 after extra time in the ISL final, making them the second team after Mumbai City FC to achieve this feat.

Last year, Mumbai City FC also faced a similar problem.