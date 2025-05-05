HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Cricket buff, Southgate would watch Test cricket all day

Cricket buff, Southgate would watch Test cricket all day

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 17:35 IST

x

Former England Head Coach Gareth Southgate at the IPL match between KKR and RR, in Kolkata, on Sunday

IMAGE: Former England Head Coach Gareth Southgate at the IPL match between KKR and RR, in Kolkata, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Former England men's football team head coach Gareth Southgate is no new fan of cricket.

Southgate, who witnessed the thriller between defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, revealed he's been a cricket fans since the time of Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

Southgate watched as KKR downed RR by one run and later took a trip down memory lane, recalling the time when he used to 'watch Test cricket all day long'.

 

'Very often, when you play at Wembley, the crowd is a little bit quieter. I have always been a fan of cricket. When I was a young kid, I used to watch Test matches all day long. I mean, I am going back to the era of Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and players like that and then over the years, I got to know a lot of the players when I was playing for England, and I knew a lot of the England team.

'Last year, Ben Stokes came and talked to the England team. Also, with a lot of coaches, you learn a lot across sports, so that's really why I am here,' Southgate said in a video posted by IPL and Rajasthan Royals on Instagram.

'Every sport is evolving rapidly, so much that coaches share, medical teams share, and yeah, it's always fascinating to go outside your field and learn from other people. As I said, I love the sport. So it's lovely to come here, and I have loved coming to India. It is the first time I have been to India. It has been amazing,' he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Confident Arshdeep finally striking in Powerplay
Confident Arshdeep finally striking in Powerplay
Mom watches as Parag etches name in IPL history books
Mom watches as Parag etches name in IPL history books
Childhood coach says Hussey key to Ayush's success
Childhood coach says Hussey key to Ayush's success
Has DreRus Peaked At The Right Time?
Has DreRus Peaked At The Right Time?
'He still wants to play another 2-3 cycles of IPL'
'He still wants to play another 2-3 cycles of IPL'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Kashmir Stories You Can Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

DMK MP's close shave as light post crashes on stage during his address1:36

DMK MP's close shave as light post crashes on stage...

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit Shimla0:53

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit Shimla

Janhvi looks visibly emotional as she attends her grandmother's funeral0:49

Janhvi looks visibly emotional as she attends her...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD