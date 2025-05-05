Childhood coach says Hussey key to Ayush's success

'He has helped him a lot… Also MS Dhoni's actions speak louder than words — he backs everyone.'

IMAGE: CSK's Ayush Mhatre smashed a 48-ball 94 in the match against RCB on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Seventeen-year-old Aayush Mhatre's blazing 94 off 48 balls for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru wasn't just a display of raw talent -- it was the result of a system that believed in him, says his childhood coach Prashant Shetty.

Mhatre's innings, laced with nine fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 195.83, nearly turned the game on its head and has drawn widespread attention for its composure under pressure.

According to Shetty, consistent support from CSK's backroom staff, particularly batting coach Michael Hussey, has played a crucial role in the teenager's development.

“The atmosphere in the CSK camp is very cool…They back him a lot, especially (Michael) Hussey -- he works regularly with him in practice keeping a close eye and motivates him to do well,” Mhatre's childhood coach Prashant Shetty told PTI videos.

“He has helped him a lot… Also MS Dhoni's actions speak louder than words — he backs everyone”, he added.

The Mumbai youngster had gone unsold at the IPL auction but earned a maiden call-up after CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury.

Mhatre grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smashing 32 off 15 balls in his debut against Mumbai Indians. In just four IPL games, he has amassed 163 runs at an average of 40.75, making a strong case for long-term investment.

“The strik rate at which he batted makes this innings special,” Shetty said.

“I'm really happy that he took the responsibility yesterday and nearly won the game. This inning will help him a lot because when you play for the team, you have to carry that responsibility and become the match-winner. Only then will the franchise give you consistent chances”, he noted.

Mhatre's rise, however, predates the IPL.

In the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, Mhatre made his first-class debut for Mumbai and notched a century in only his third game.

On December 31st, 2024, he broke Yashasvi Jaiswal's List-A record by scoring 181 off 117 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest to score 150+ in an innings.

Dinesh Lad, Mumbai's former U-19 coach and mentor to India skipper Rohit Sharma, believes Mhatre has the tools to succeed at the highest level.

“The way he has been batting in the last two years… His confidence is very high,” Lad said.

“I was very sure he could play at this level…He has a similar level of confidence to what Rohit had. If he stays focused, he can be the future.”

For Shetty, Mhatre's self-belief and clarity are his biggest assets.

“His temperament and self-belief are exceptional. He backs the game he's played for years and trusts his instincts. That clarity is what's giving him result…If he believes he can chase down 213 and make his team win on his own, that's a brilliant sign -- for both him and the franchise.”