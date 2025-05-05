HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Childhood coach says Hussey key to Ayush's success

Childhood coach says Hussey key to Ayush's success

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 00:57 IST

x

'He has helped him a lot… Also MS Dhoni's actions speak louder than words — he backs everyone.'

CSK's Ayush Mhatre smashed a 48-ball 94 in the match against RCB on Saturday 

IMAGE: CSK's Ayush Mhatre smashed a 48-ball 94 in the match against RCB on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Seventeen-year-old Aayush Mhatre's blazing 94 off 48 balls for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru wasn't just a display of raw talent -- it was the result of a system that believed in him, says his childhood coach Prashant Shetty.

Mhatre's innings, laced with nine fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 195.83, nearly turned the game on its head and has drawn widespread attention for its composure under pressure.

 

According to Shetty, consistent support from CSK's backroom staff, particularly batting coach Michael Hussey, has played a crucial role in the teenager's development.

“The atmosphere in the CSK camp is very cool…They back him a lot, especially (Michael) Hussey -- he works regularly with him in practice keeping a close eye and motivates him to do well,” Mhatre's childhood coach Prashant Shetty told PTI videos.

“He has helped him a lot… Also MS Dhoni's actions speak louder than words — he backs everyone”, he added.

The Mumbai youngster had gone unsold at the IPL auction but earned a maiden call-up after CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury.

Mhatre grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smashing 32 off 15 balls in his debut against Mumbai Indians. In just four IPL games, he has amassed 163 runs at an average of 40.75, making a strong case for long-term investment.

“The strik rate at which he batted makes this innings special,” Shetty said.

“I'm really happy that he took the responsibility yesterday and nearly won the game. This inning will help him a lot because when you play for the team, you have to carry that responsibility and become the match-winner. Only then will the franchise give you consistent chances”, he noted.

Mhatre's rise, however, predates the IPL.

In the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, Mhatre made his first-class debut for Mumbai and notched a century in only his third game.

On December 31st, 2024, he broke Yashasvi Jaiswal's List-A record by scoring 181 off 117 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest to score 150+ in an innings.

Dinesh Lad, Mumbai's former U-19 coach and mentor to India skipper Rohit Sharma, believes Mhatre has the tools to succeed at the highest level.

“The way he has been batting in the last two years… His confidence is very high,” Lad said.

“I was very sure he could play at this level…He has a similar level of confidence to what Rohit had. If he stays focused, he can be the future.”

For Shetty, Mhatre's self-belief and clarity are his biggest assets.

“His temperament and self-belief are exceptional. He backs the game he's played for years and trusts his instincts. That clarity is what's giving him result…If he believes he can chase down 213 and make his team win on his own, that's a brilliant sign -- for both him and the franchise.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mom watches as Parag etches name in IPL history books
Mom watches as Parag etches name in IPL history books
'He still wants to play another 2-3 cycles of IPL'
'He still wants to play another 2-3 cycles of IPL'
ICC chairman Shah performs Ganga Puja in Haridwar
ICC chairman Shah performs Ganga Puja in Haridwar
'We should have finished this'
'We should have finished this'
Fielding made all the difference for KKR vs RR
Fielding made all the difference for KKR vs RR

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 2

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 3

Motorola Unveils Razr 60 Series Globally

VIDEOS

'We look for partners not preachers': EAM Jaishankar's powerful message to Europe2:41

'We look for partners not preachers': EAM Jaishankar's...

'Sought and received permission': Dismissed CRPF jawan on marrying Pakistani woman20:19

'Sought and received permission': Dismissed CRPF jawan on...

India responds: All gates of Baglihar Dam on Chenab river closed0:32

India responds: All gates of Baglihar Dam on Chenab river...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD