News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open PIX: Swiatek nearly drops the Cup!

French Open PIX: Swiatek nearly drops the Cup!

June 11, 2023 00:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: French Open champion Iga Swiatek dropped the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup as she shook the trophy in the air. Photographs: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek dropped her first set of the tournament en route to winning her third French Open title on Saturday and she also dropped the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup as she shook the trophy in the air.

 

The 22-year-old Pole, who received the Cup from former great Chris Evert, stepped on the platform and as she lifted the trophy and cracked a huge smile the lid fell to the red dirt.



French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton picked it up and placed the lid back on the Cup, only for Swiatek to put it back down near her feet to continue her celebrations.

Swiatek beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the final.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek won her third French Open title in four years. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shocked Kipyegon breaks 5,000m world record
Shocked Kipyegon breaks 5,000m world record
Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 3rd in Diamond League
Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 3rd in Diamond League
Alcaraz done in by tension-induced body cramping
Alcaraz done in by tension-induced body cramping
WTC Final: 'There is still enough help for bowlers'
WTC Final: 'There is still enough help for bowlers'
Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan matches to be held in...
Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan matches to be held in...
'Never expected that from Pujara'
'Never expected that from Pujara'
PIX! Swiatek retains French Open crown
PIX! Swiatek retains French Open crown

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

French Open PIX!

French Open PIX!

Victims are being pressurised: Wrestlers

Victims are being pressurised: Wrestlers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances