News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open PIX! Swiatek crowned champion

French Open PIX! Swiatek crowned champion

June 10, 2023 21:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the Women’s Singles Final of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek of Poland clinched her third French Open title as she defeated Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Iga Świątek clinched her fourth Grand Slam title and her third in Paris as she fought past Carolina Muchova. Muchova’s bid to pick up her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris ended as Swiatek handed the Czech player a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 defeat.

It looked like the defending champion would race away with the title before 26-year-old Muchova fought back in the second set to take it into the decider. Swiatek brought her experience to the fore as she retain the French Open crown.

 

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Karolina Muchova in the French Open final. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek of Poland defender her title to bag her fourth Grand Slam title. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Williams sisters join Tiger, McIlroy's golf revolution
Williams sisters join Tiger, McIlroy's golf revolution
PIX! Redemption for champ Japan's Kato
PIX! Redemption for champ Japan's Kato
Shocked Kipyegon breaks 5,000m world record
Shocked Kipyegon breaks 5,000m world record
WTC Final shrouded by chants of 'cheat cheat'
WTC Final shrouded by chants of 'cheat cheat'
Have responsibility...: Ajit on not getting NCP post
Have responsibility...: Ajit on not getting NCP post
Blinded by pellets, Kashmiri girl clears class 12 exam
Blinded by pellets, Kashmiri girl clears class 12 exam
'Can't hide behind...': Yadav, Palshikar to NCERT
'Can't hide behind...': Yadav, Palshikar to NCERT

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Djokovic in perfect place for Grand Slam No. 23

Djokovic in perfect place for Grand Slam No. 23

PIX: Ruud stops Zverev to set up Djokovic final

PIX: Ruud stops Zverev to set up Djokovic final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances