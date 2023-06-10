French Open PIX! Swiatek crowned champion

IMAGES from the Women’s Singles Final of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek of Poland clinched her third French Open title as she defeated Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Iga Świątek clinched her fourth Grand Slam title and her third in Paris as she fought past Carolina Muchova. Muchova’s bid to pick up her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris ended as Swiatek handed the Czech player a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 defeat.

It looked like the defending champion would race away with the title before 26-year-old Muchova fought back in the second set to take it into the decider. Swiatek brought her experience to the fore as she retain the French Open crown.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Karolina Muchova in the French Open final. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images