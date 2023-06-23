Global Chess League: Mumba Masters open campaign with win

The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League, which aims to revolutionize chess, got underway in Dubai, with the first two matches taking place on Friday.

For the first time ever, chess is employing a well-established football practice of flipping the coin to choose the side. In the case of chess, the flip of a coin was used to decide the colour of the pieces. In another novelty, the entire team was playing with the same colour of pieces, unlike in standard chess events where both teams have an equal number of black and white boards.

In the new circumstances, the side playing with white pieces has the initial advantage of the first move which might prove valuable for the outcome.

The first teams to face each other were the Triveni Continental Kings who were up against upGrad Mumba Masters.

After the coin toss, it was decided that Triveni Continental Kings will be playing with white pieces, giving a small but important edge to the team in their first match.

Led by Levon Aronian, a super Grandmaster who has long been among the world’s best players, the Triveni Continental Kings played a steady match against upGrad Mumba Masters. Despite the initiative of the first move, the Kings failed to capitalise on their advantage.

In a slightly better position and with more time, Levon Aronian misplayed and allowed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (another Icon player of the Global Chess League) to equalise and bring the game to a draw.

The team faced another setback when Chinese Grandmaster Yu Yangyi suffered a defeat at the hands of Russian heavyweight Alexander Grischuk, giving upGrad Mumba Masters an important advantage as a victory with black pieces counts as four points. Despite Yu’s compatriot Wie Yi scoring a victory against India’s Vidit Gujrathi and earning three points, the Kings were still a point short.

Unfortunately for them, all three other games ended in a draw. This meant that the final score saw upGrad Mumba Masters secure eight points while the Triveni Continental Kings ended on seven thus losing the match, despite the initial advantage.

Apart from the eight points achieved in their games, the winning team is awarded another three points for winning the match.

Final Score: upGrad Mumba Masters 8 (Game Points) – 7 (Game Points) Triveni Continental Kings