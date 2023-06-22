Global Chess League: Steve Waugh, Sania Mirza attend opening ceremony

Dubai witnessed a historic moment in the world of chess as the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League officially opened with a dazzling ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Chess enthusiasts, dignitaries, and renowned personalities from around the world gathered in the City of Gold to witness the official opening of a pioneering project poised to redefine the image of chess and revolutionise the perception of the game worldwide.

Among the VIPs at the event were HE Saeed Mohammed Hareb (Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council), Anand Mahindra (Chairman of the Mahindra Group), Arkady Dvorkovich (President of the International Chess Federation, FIDE) former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh, former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as well as CP Gurnani (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra).

They were joined by Parag Shah, Director - Global Chess League and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, and Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson of the Global Chess League Board.

The ceremony marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for chess, as the Global Chess League aims to revolutionize the game and expand its reach globally.

The 36 Grandmasters taking part in the event are among the best in the world and include former World Champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand, two-time challenger for the title of World Champion Ian Nepomniachtchi, former Blitz world champions Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and others.

For the first time, a chess tournament will feature a new competition concept and scoring system akin to football or cricket. The first match of the Global Chess League will take place on June 22nd at 5:30 PM at the Le Méridien Hotel between Triveni Continental Kings and upGrad Mumba Masters.