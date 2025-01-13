HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IOC to replace Gary Hall's 10 Olympic medals lost in LA fire

January 13, 2025 17:37 IST

Gary Hall

IMAGE: Gary Hall represented the United States at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics, winning five gold, three silver and two bronze medals in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens. Photograph: Daiju Kitamura/Reuters

American former swimmer Gary Hall Jr. is set to receive replicas of the 10 Olympic medals he lost in the Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed his home, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said.

Hall represented the United States at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics, winning five gold, three silver and two bronze medals in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens.

The 50-year-old was forced to leave the medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home during the fires.

"I'm too proud to ask for help, but my worldly possessions right now are the clothes that I was wearing and a toothbrush that I bought yesterday," Hall told the Los Angeles Times.

"My 10 Olympic medals, everything else I owned and my home and my business were lost."

Bach said the IOC is in "full solidarity" with the people of Los Angeles.

 

"Currently the full focus must be on the fight against the fires and the protection of the people and property," Bach said.

"We have also learned that a great Olympian, Gary Hall Jr, has lost his medals in the fire. The IOC will provide him with replicas."

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
