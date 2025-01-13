HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Australian Open: Hady Habib Creates History

REDIFF SPORTS
January 13, 2025

Hady Habib

IMAGE: Hady Habib celebrates with the Lebanese flag after winning his first round match against China's Yunchaokete at the Australian Open on Sunday. Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Hady Habib created history at the Australian Open on Sunday. He beat China's Bu Yunchaokete 7-6(4), 6-4, 7-6(6) in the first round to become the first man representing Lebanon to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the professional era.

The 26 year old raised his racquet at the crowd and held up a Lebanese flag after claiming the decisive tiebreak on Melbourne Park's Court 13.

Hady Habib

His success has come at a tense time for Lebanon, with a November 26 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah holding after nearly 14 months of war.

Habib, who was born in Houston, Texas, moved back to Lebanon with his family at the age of six before returning to the US to develop his game as a junior.

Hady Habib

He represented Lebanon at the Paris Olympics, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round. He is Lebanon's first player to win an event on the second-tier ATP Challenger Tour in Chile last year.

Hady Habib

 
REDIFF SPORTS
