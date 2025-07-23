HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » IOA impasse over CEO appointment to end soon

IOA impasse over CEO appointment to end soon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 19:17 IST

x

It has been learnt that a rapprochement is set to take place on the prodding of the sports ministry.

Usha

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha has been at loggerheads with the body's Executive Council members over Raghuram Iyer's appointment as CEO. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PT Usha/X

The long-standing bitter conflict within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is set to end with the majority of Executive Council members, who have been at loggerheads with president PT Usha, expected to ratify Raghuram Iyer's appointment as CEO.

The warring EC members had refused to ratify Iyer's appointment made by Usha in January 2024, the bone of contention being the Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million) monthly salary for the CEO, along with other perks.

A stormy Executive Council meeting in September 2024, which was virtually attended by an official of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), had failed to break the impasse.

It has been learnt that a rapprochement is set to take place on the prodding of the sports ministry.

"The EC members have agreed to ratify Iyer's appointment and it's likely to be announced on Thursday," a source privy to the development said.

The warring EC members are meeting informally on Wednesday evening. A press meet has been called on Thursday, in which Usha and most of the EC members will be present.

"There will have to be at least a working relationships (between Usha and warring EC members), so a rapprochement process has started," an Executive Council member said.

"We are doing it for the good of Indian sport, especially in view of the fact that we are hoping to host the 2036 Olympics."

There has been no Executive Council meeting since September 2024 and no Annual General Body Meeting since March 2023.

After PT Usha's election as chief, the IOA took a long time to appoint a CEO mandated under the constitution. The process began only after the IOC's repeated warnings. But when the appointment was made, 12 EC members refused to ratify Iyer for the post.

Usha had said that Iyer has been working without pay as his appointment is yet to be ratified by the EC.

 

There have been allegations and counter-allegations from both the sides and the EC members even notified a no confidence motion against Usha last year only to be dropped later.

The to-and-fro from the two sides, though, reduced after India submitted a formal expression of interest for hosting the 2036 Olympics towards the end of last year.

India is currently in the "continuous dialogue process" with the Future Host Commission of the IOC, despite a "pause" on the process announced last month by the world body. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

1000 and counting! Rahul joins elite list of batters
1000 and counting! Rahul joins elite list of batters
PIX: Rahul, Jaiswal Give India Solid Start in 4th Test
PIX: Rahul, Jaiswal Give India Solid Start in 4th Test
Farokh Engineer Honoured With Stand At Old Trafford!
Farokh Engineer Honoured With Stand At Old Trafford!
All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj
All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj
Explained: How New Bill Can Reshape Sports Ecosystem
Explained: How New Bill Can Reshape Sports Ecosystem

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

webstory image 2

Himesh Reshammiya's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Mukesh Classics

VIDEOS

Janvi scripts history for holding five Guinness World Records in freestyle skating10:04

Janvi scripts history for holding five Guinness World...

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda District into a stunning paradise1:09

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda District into a stunning...

Aditya Roy Kapur gets special gift from a fan1:11

Aditya Roy Kapur gets special gift from a fan

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD