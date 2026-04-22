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Home  » Sports » Calhanoglu inspires Inter Milan's stunning fightback

Calhanoglu inspires Inter Milan's stunning fightback

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 11:05 IST

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Inter Milan mounted a stunning comeback, spearheaded by Hakan Calhanoglu, to defeat Como 3-2 and advance to the Coppa Italia final.

Inter Milan

IMAGE: Petar Sucic celebrates with teammates after scoring Inter Milan's third goal against Como. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Inter Milan overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Como 3-2 in the Coppa Italia semi-final.
  • Hakan Calhanoglu played a pivotal role in Inter's comeback, scoring one goal and providing one assist.
  • Como took an early lead with goals from Martin Baturina and Lucas Da Cunha.

Inter Milan reached the Coppa Italia final on Tuesday as a late Hakan Calhanoglu-inspired comeback earned them a 3-2 victory over Como after trailing 2-0 to win the semi-final tie on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first leg.

Inter recovered from two goals down to win 4-3 in a crucial Serie A fixture at Como last week, a result that seemed to weigh on the visitors' minds as history repeated itself.

 

Como led by one at the interval through Martin Baturina’s 32nd-minute strike, a first-time finish from close range that went in off the far post. Lucas Da Cunha doubled the advantage three minutes after the restart, firing a low shot into the far corner from a tight angle.

Calhanoglu Sparks Inter's Revival

Inter Milan

IMAGE: Hakan Calhanoglu scores Inter Milan's second goal. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Inter responded when Calhanoglu collected a pass outside the area and turned to fire home in the 69th minute. The veteran's shot deflected off the legs of Como defender Jacobo Ramon into the bottom corner.

Como retreated to stifle an Inter surge as a sense of deja vu set in. The visitors ran down the clock where possible, but the pressure became insurmountable. Calhanoglu rose to head home a clinical equaliser in the 86th minute, before Petar Sucic struck the winner three minutes later.

Inter will play either Atalanta or Lazio in the final. The two sides meet on Wednesday in Bergamo following a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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