IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Rewrites His Story With a 135 n.o. Masterclass

Abhishek Sharma has turned IPL 2026 into a statement season, bouncing back from a tough T20 World Cup to smash an unbeaten 135 against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek exploded in patches across the season -- 74 against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh and 59 against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, where he also chipped in with the ball.

Across the campaign, Abhishek has shown two versions of himself -- the aggressive match-winner who can take games away in a few overs -- and the inconsistent starter still searching for rhythm early in the innings.

When he clicks, he doesn't just influence matches -- he dominates them.

There was a version of Abhishek Sharma that the 2026 T20 World Cup tried to write and another version the IPL has steadily rewritten.

His World Cup campaign began in turbulence: Three consecutive ducks, a rare silence for a batter built on explosive batting. But when it mattered most, he responded with a fluent 21-ball 52 in India's win over New Zealand.

Finding rhythm after a shaky start

He started the IPL 2026 season with a couple of rare failures. At Eden Gardens, he showed early promise with a fluent 48 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but also had two ducks against the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. But when he gets going, he gets going fast.

He exploded in patches across the season -- 74 against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh and 59 against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, where he also chipped in with the ball.

But the defining moment came against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, a breathtaking unbeaten 135, the standout innings of his season so far.

It was a complete T20 performance: Controlled start, brutal acceleration and a finish that flattened the opposition.

Across the campaign, Abhishek has shown two versions of himself -- the aggressive match-winner who can take games away in a few overs -- and the inconsistent starter still searching for rhythm early in the innings.

The breakthrough knock: 135* in Hyderabad

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma -- fearless at the top, destructive when it matters. Photograph: BCCI

Yet, even with the ups and downs, his ceiling has been unmistakable. When he clicks, he doesn't just influence matches -- he dominates them.

The Rajiv Gandhi international stadium, Hyderabad, packed with 50,000 spectators in orange, felt like familiar ground. On Tuesday night, Abhishek didn't just bat -- he settled into it.

He scored 135 not out off 68 balls, hitting 10 fours and 10 sixes.

It didn't begin explosively. It began carefully.

Alongside Travis Head, he helped Sunrisers navigate a Powerplay without collapse -- only the second time they have managed that this season. Their 67-run opening stand was measured by their standards: Head 23 off 17, Abhishek 42 off 19. Controlled, almost restrained.

The fifty came off 25 balls -- his slowest IPL fifty in Hyderabad. For a batter who usually overwhelms attacks early, it felt different. Deliberate. Composed.

Then came the shift.

Leading the charge for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Spinners were taken apart. Pace didn't matter. Rhythm turned into destruction. Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Rana bore the brunt as the innings surged out of reach.

The hundred arrived off 47 balls -- sealed with back-to-back sixes off Rana in the 15th over. By then, SRH had already crossed 180, and the contest had effectively ended.

He now has nine T20 centuries, moving into elite company, equalling records and quietly reinforcing his standing among modern T20 batters.

What stood out next wasn't the numbers -- it was the stillness.

After reaching his hundred, Abhishek folded his arms and stood motionless in the middle of the roaring stadium. No leap, just stillness.

After the innings, he explained it in full. 'It's just I had a plan with Frankie (James Franklin), and it was just he wanted me to bat till the 20th over, and even Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) said the same thing.

'Maybe this is the first time I ever batted the 20th over. So that was just the celebration for that. And, of course, 100, it was always special and performing in this ground.'

The message was clear: This wasn't about hitting harder -- it was about staying longer.

There was fortune too -- a missed run-out on 50 but innings like this aren't built on luck alone. They are built on clarity and execution over time.

The numbers underline the form: 323 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 215.33. Two fifties, a hundred, and the Orange Cap now sitting with him.

Post-match, still charged with emotion, he spoke warmly about the crowd and the atmosphere that lifted him.

From the commentary box, Ian Bishop summed up the turnaround. 'Abhishek Sharma had a lean patch in the T20 World Cup but looks like he has found his mojo, his range, his confidence back.

'This guy is a dangerous batter in T20 cricket and with him coming back to his best again, this is great news for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Every team will know the danger he possesses.'

The coaching group had asked for something different this season not just impact but completion. Not just starts, but finishes.

That's the evolution quietly unfolding.

Sunrisers Hyderabad now have three wins in a row. Abhishek Sharma leads their charge. The Orange Cap is his. And the version of him the World Cup briefly questioned now looks firmly answered.

Most T20 Centuries (Indians)