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Home  » Cricket » Abhishek Sharma Equals Virat Kohli's T20 Century Record

Abhishek Sharma Equals Virat Kohli's T20 Century Record

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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April 22, 2026 09:58 IST

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Abhishek Sharma's sensational century, equalling Virat Kohli's T20 record, propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a dominant victory against Delhi Capitals.

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma raced to his second IPL century off just 47 balls, smashing 10 massive sixes and as many fours. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Abhishek Sharma scored his second IPL century off 47 balls against Delhi Capitals.
  • Sharma's century included 10 sixes, making him the second batter after Chris Gayle to achieve this feat more than once in IPL.
  • With nine T20 centuries, Abhishek Sharma now equals Virat Kohli among Indian batters.
  • Abhishek Sharma completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket and 2000 IPL runs for SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's star opening batter Abhishek Sharma shattered multiple records as he slammed his second-highest score in the Indian Premier League.

Abhishek slammed a blistering 135 not out from 68 balls to power Sunrisers to a dominant 47-run victory against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

 

The left-hander raced to his second IPL century off just 47 balls, smashing 10 massive sixes and as many fours, in a breathtaking display of power-hitting.

Abhishek's Record-Breaking Century

Abhishek's explosive knock powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a huge 242/2 in their 20 overs.

This was the second time he had struck 10 sixes in a single IPL innings, making him only the second batter after Chris Gayle to achieve the milestone more than once.

He has now hit 10-plus sixes five times in T20 cricket overall, second only to Gayle, who had done it 18 times.

Abhishek Matches Kohli's Record

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek's 135 not out is the fifth highest individual score in the history of IPL. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

With this effort, Abhishek moved to nine T20 centuries, drawing level with the great Virat Kohli among Indian batters.

In the all-time list, Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (12) and David Warner (10), while Abhishek now joins a group featuring players such as Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and Sahibzada Farhan.

The innings also saw Abhishek Sharma reach another significant milestone, as he completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket.

Sharma also completed 2000 IPL runs for SRH, joining David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson in the elite list.

Abhishek's 135 not out is the fifth highest individual score in the history of IPL, his knock of 141 against Punjab is third on the list headed by Chris Gayle, who had smashed a world record 175 not out against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Abhishek won his seventh player of the match award in 81 games -- the most by a SRH player going past veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had won six awards in 145 matches.

SRH once again showed their batting prowess as they won their 20th match out of 24 played after scoring a 200-plus total.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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