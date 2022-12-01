Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home

In the heart of Chandigarh lies Yuvraj Singh's dream home.

Each corner represents moments of inspiration or experience that have influenced him throughout his life such as his childhood passion for table tennis and snooker.

From a state-of-the-art gym to a home theatre, Yuvi's house is a masterclass in the subtle art of filling your house with purpose and memories.

The sixth season of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is takes us inside the cricketer's beautiful home.

His love for Nature is visible in the way he has built an outdoor sitting.

Enjoy a cuppa in this wonderful setting.

The small bar is the perfect spot for a sundowner.

The 'Wall of Fame' at the house with pictures and mementoes that capture highlights of his glittering cricket career.

The boy can play billiards too.

Stark white walls and large floor to ceiling windows that let in a lot of light.