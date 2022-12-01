News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home

Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 01, 2022 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuvraj Singh

In the heart of Chandigarh lies Yuvraj Singh's dream home.

Each corner represents moments of inspiration or experience that have influenced him throughout his life such as his childhood passion for table tennis and snooker.

From a state-of-the-art gym to a home theatre, Yuvi's house is a masterclass in the subtle art of filling your house with purpose and memories.

The sixth season of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is takes us inside the cricketer's beautiful home.

Yuvraj Singh

His love for Nature is visible in the way he has built an outdoor sitting.

 

Yuvraj Singh

 

Yuvraj Singh

Enjoy a cuppa in this wonderful setting.

 

Yuvraj Singh

The small bar is the perfect spot for a sundowner.

 

Yuvraj Singh

The 'Wall of Fame' at the house with pictures and mementoes that capture highlights of his glittering cricket career.

 

Yuvraj Singh

The boy can play billiards too.

 

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

Stark white walls and large floor to ceiling windows that let in a lot of light.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House
Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House
Step Inside Suniel Shetty's Holiday Home
Step Inside Suniel Shetty's Holiday Home
Video: Step inside Neena Gupta's house
Video: Step inside Neena Gupta's house
Actor Swara Bhasker join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Actor Swara Bhasker join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
How Brazil can reach the FIFA World Cup final
How Brazil can reach the FIFA World Cup final
Police appeals Tharoor discharge in Sunanda murder
Police appeals Tharoor discharge in Sunanda murder
Priyanka Choudhary's Lipstick Tales
Priyanka Choudhary's Lipstick Tales

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Step Inside Jim Sarbh's Home

Step Inside Jim Sarbh's Home

India's star footballer gives us a glimpse into his home

India's star footballer gives us a glimpse into his home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances