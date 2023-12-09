Inside Carlos Alcaraz's Dreamy Vacation

In the lead-up to the Australian Open, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz made the most of the off-season, showcasing his experiences through recent social media updates.

Wrapping up his 2023 season with a semifinal loss to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals, Alcaraz journeyed to Mexico City for an eagerly awaited exhibition match against Tommy Paul.

Following the event, he sought tranquility in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, accompanied by his brother Alvaro and friends.

Picturesque moments captured the tennis star donning a radiant smile on a boat excursion, complemented by the enchanting sight of a pod of whales gracefully swimming in the background.

Having relished this refreshing break, Alcaraz is now ready to resume training at Juan Carlos Ferrero's academy in Alicante, Spain. Furthermore, the Spaniard is preparing for an exhibition match against Djokovic set for December 27 in Riyadh, marking the kickoff to his 2024 campaign.