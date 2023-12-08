Look, Who's Interviewing Warner!

IMAGE: David Warner interviewed by his daughter Ivy. Photograph: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram

There may be a lot of discussion going around whether David Warner deserves a farewell Test, but the Australian batter remained unfazed as he gave an interview to remember.

A cabinet stocked with silverware and interviews with top journalists and commentators over the years looks meek in front of his interviewer on Friday.

A picture is worth a 1,000 words and this one surely is. Taking to social media site Instagram, Warner shared a picture of him being interviewed by his daughter, Ivy.

Sharing the adorable picture, Warner said, 'Breaking!! Ivy Warner gets this summer's hottest news!!'

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri answers Ivy's questions. Photograph: Johns/X

Warner was present at the Kayo Sports Summer of Cricket launch where he was seen being interviewed by his daughter.

Ravi Shastri was there too, and he obliged Ivy with a byte!