News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Look, Who's Interviewing Warner!

Look, Who's Interviewing Warner!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 08, 2023 16:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: David Warner interviewed by his daughter Ivy. Photograph: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram
 

There may be a lot of discussion going around whether David Warner deserves a farewell Test, but the Australian batter remained unfazed as he gave an interview to remember.

A cabinet stocked with silverware and interviews with top journalists and commentators over the years looks meek in front of his interviewer on Friday.

A picture is worth a 1,000 words and this one surely is. Taking to social media site Instagram, Warner shared a picture of him being interviewed by his daughter, Ivy.

Sharing the adorable picture, Warner said, 'Breaking!! Ivy Warner gets this summer's hottest news!!'

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri answers Ivy's questions. Photograph: Johns/X

Warner was present at the Kayo Sports Summer of Cricket launch where he was seen being interviewed by his daughter.

Ravi Shastri was there too, and he obliged Ivy with a byte!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin: 'Climate change is real'
Ashwin: 'Climate change is real'
Gayle Rules The Skies!
Gayle Rules The Skies!
Hardik Shares Peek of Rehab Journey
Hardik Shares Peek of Rehab Journey
Shanaya's Bold And Beautiful Look
Shanaya's Bold And Beautiful Look
Action And Swag Dominate Fighter Trailer
Action And Swag Dominate Fighter Trailer
Hanged by a kangaroo court: Mahua Moitra
Hanged by a kangaroo court: Mahua Moitra
'Jr Mehmood was a superstar'
'Jr Mehmood was a superstar'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Warner breaks silence on Johnson's criticism

Warner breaks silence on Johnson's criticism

'Warner doesn't want a swansong, he thinks...'

'Warner doesn't want a swansong, he thinks...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances