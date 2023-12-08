Look, Who's Interviewing Warner!

There may be a lot of discussion going around whether David Warner deserves a farewell Test, but the Australian batter remained unfazed as he gave an interview to remember.
A cabinet stocked with silverware and interviews with top journalists and commentators over the years looks meek in front of his interviewer on Friday.
A picture is worth a 1,000 words and this one surely is. Taking to social media site Instagram, Warner shared a picture of him being interviewed by his daughter, Ivy.
Sharing the adorable picture, Warner said, 'Breaking!! Ivy Warner gets this summer's hottest news!!'
Warner was present at the Kayo Sports Summer of Cricket launch where he was seen being interviewed by his daughter.
Ravi Shastri was there too, and he obliged Ivy with a byte!