Injury-hit Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Nick Kyrgios will not compete in the US Open for a third consecutive year after withdrawing from the event, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Australian has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries in recent years and has gone 1-4

Kyrgios produced the best season of his career in 2022 during which he reached that season's Wimbledon final and the quarter-final in New York before injuries took a toll.

He played just one match in 2023 and missed all of 2024 and has not played a singles match this year since losing in the second round at Miami in March.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the draw by a Lucky Loser.

The singles tournaments at the year's final Grand Slam begin on Sunday.