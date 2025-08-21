HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Injury-hit Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Injury-hit Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 19:33 IST

x

Nick Kyrgios

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios will be replaced in the draw by a Lucky Loser. Photograph: Jonathan Hui/Reuters

Nick Kyrgios will not compete in the US Open for a third consecutive year after withdrawing from the event, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Australian has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries in recent years and has gone 1-4

in the five singles matches he has played this season.

Kyrgios produced the best season of his career in 2022 during which he reached that season's Wimbledon final and the quarter-final in New York before injuries took a toll.

He played just one match in 2023 and missed all of 2024 and has not played a singles match this year since losing in the second round at Miami in March.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the draw by a Lucky Loser.

 

The singles tournaments at the year's final Grand Slam begin on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Indian Chess Fraternity Is Upset
Why Indian Chess Fraternity Is Upset
England pick spin-heavy squad for women's World Cup
England pick spin-heavy squad for women's World Cup
Jamil banks on fresh faces as India miss key players
Jamil banks on fresh faces as India miss key players
Unofficial Test: India A falter on rain-marred Day 1
Unofficial Test: India A falter on rain-marred Day 1
BCCI Urged To Hold Elections Under New Act
BCCI Urged To Hold Elections Under New Act

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cost Of 10 Famous Buildings

webstory image 2

8 Recipes Enriched With Wine, Rum And More

webstory image 3

14 Fictional Detectives We'd Trust With Any Case

VIDEOS

India tests Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range1:37

India tests Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range

Drone Visuals: Heavy Rain Floods Somnath Coastal Highway in Gujarat 5:06

Drone Visuals: Heavy Rain Floods Somnath Coastal Highway...

Ahsaas Channa spotted in Boss Lady Look1:03

Ahsaas Channa spotted in Boss Lady Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV