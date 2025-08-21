Why Indian Chess Fraternity Is Upset

The All India Chess Federation did not utilise Rs 3.12 crore out of the central government's allocation of Rs 5.2 crore during FY25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

The Indian chess fraternity were aghast on knowing that the All India Chess Federation (AICF) did not utilise Rs 3.12 crore (Rs 31.2 million) out of the central government's allocation of Rs 5.2 crore (Rs 52 million) during FY25.

"The impact is not just returning the unutilised sum. But the allocation for the succeeding year -- FY26 -- will go down to match the sum expended the previous year," a chess official not wanting to be named told this correspondent.

The government increases the allocation by about 10 percent based on the previous year's spend.

At a time when the chess field is crying for funds, the AICF has not only under utilised the sum allocated by the government but also risked the next year's allocation.

Chess officials said there are numerous ways the funds could have been used effectively. But the internal power struggle between AICF office bearers appears to have a cascading effect.

Answering a question on the Revised Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations in the Rajya Sabha, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said funding assistance is given for training of sportspersons for participating in international events, conduct of national championships and international tournaments in India, hiring foreign coach and others.

In May this year, the norms of financial assistance were revised whereby National Sports Federations (NSFs) are mandated to ensure that at least 20% of their annual budget is earmarked for grassroots development through their affiliate units.

At least 10% of the funding provided under the scheme will be allocated for the development of coaches and technical staff.

All NSFs will also be required to appoint a Coaching Education Expert dedicated to training trainers. Foreign experts shall also be mandated to train and build the capacity of local officials and coaches during non-training periods.

NSFs with an annual budget of Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) and above will be required to mandatorily appoint a High-Performance Director, who will be responsible for designing and monitoring the overall technical development programme of the sport, Dr Mandaviya said.

The AICF could have held training camps for the players at all levels or held tournaments within the country as many Indian players spend lakhs of rupees to play abroad to increase their global rating points.

The AICF could have funded young talents to play overseas to gain experience and the rating points, players felt.

The chess body could have spent the money in spreading chess in remote areas or held tournaments there with a higher prize money.

The AICF president and secretary do not seem to be working together, which came out in the case of the All Bihar Chess Association issue, stakeholders pointed out to this correspondent.

"The president and secretary should have at least a working relationship so that the body's regular as well as other major activities go smoothly. The World Cup, a prestigious event, has been allotted to India by the International Chess Federation. There is no news from the AICF on that front," the former official told this correspondent earlier.

