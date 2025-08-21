HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Unofficial Test: India A falter on rain-marred Day 1

Unofficial Test: India A falter on rain-marred Day 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 18:38 IST

x

Shafali

IMAGE: Shafali Verma's 38-ball 35 was the saving grace in an otherwise disappointing day for the Indian batters. Photograph: BCCI

Excluded from India's World Cup squad, Shafali Verma produced a 38-ball 35 before India Women's A slipped to 93 for five against Australia on the rain-truncated first day of their unofficial Test in Brisbane on Thursday.

Shafali provided a brisk start to the side hitting eight fours. Her knock was critical since India had lost a couple of early wickets after being asked to bat first.

Nandini Kashyap (0) and Dhara Gujjar (0) departed without bothering the scorers to leave India reeling at 6-2 in the first two overs with Georgia Prestwidge (3-25) accounting for both batters.

Tejal Hasabnis dropped anchor for a while with Shafali taking the attack to the opposition, but India were once

again pegged back with a couple of wickets.

Hasabnis (9 off 20) fell to Sianna Ginger and soon after Prestwidge cleaned up Shafali in the 11th over.

Raghvi Bist (26 not out) and Tanushree Sarkar (13) steadied the ship for a while but could not push on as the latter fell to Maitlan Brown at the score of 72.

 

Only 23.2 overs were bowled at the Allan Border Field as rains interruptions kept the players off the field.

Bist, who was on 26 not out with five fours off 44 balls, was accompanied by Radha Yadav (8 not out).

Brief ScoresIndia Women's A: 93-5 in 23.2 overs (Shafali Verma 35, Raghvi Bist 26 not out; Georgia Prestwidge 3-25). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCCI Urged To Hold Elections Under New Act
BCCI Urged To Hold Elections Under New Act
England pick spin-heavy squad for women's World Cup
England pick spin-heavy squad for women's World Cup
'There's No Justice With Shreyas lyer'
'There's No Justice With Shreyas lyer'
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources
Ashes boost for Aus! Green set to return to bowling
Ashes boost for Aus! Green set to return to bowling

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cost Of 10 Famous Buildings

webstory image 2

8 Recipes Enriched With Wine, Rum And More

webstory image 3

14 Fictional Detectives We'd Trust With Any Case

VIDEOS

Malaika's sweet dog moment caught on camera!1:07

Malaika's sweet dog moment caught on camera!

Ahsaas Channa spotted in Boss Lady Look1:03

Ahsaas Channa spotted in Boss Lady Look

Drone Visuals: Heavy Rain Floods Somnath Coastal Highway in Gujarat 5:06

Drone Visuals: Heavy Rain Floods Somnath Coastal Highway...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV