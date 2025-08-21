HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BCCI Urged To Hold Elections Under New Act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 21, 2025 18:19 IST

BCCI

IMAGE:  The BCCI elections are due in the last week of September. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

The Sports Ministry would like the much-awaited BCCI elections in September to be conducted as per the National Sports Governance Act but the cricketing body can hold them under the Supreme Court-approved Lodha Committee recommendations if the new legislation's rules are not notified by that time, a sports ministry source said on Thursday.

The ministry is aiming for the bill's full-fledged implementation in the next six months but intends to have the detailed guidelines and regulations for its execution notified much earlier.

"Ideally the elections should be held as per the act but in case the rules are not notified in time, they may go ahead as per Lodha

Committee recommendations," the source said.

"Once the rules are notified, all NSFs, including the BCCI, will have to hold elections as per its norms," the source said.

While the Lodha Committee recommendations caps the age of an office-bearer at 70, the new act allows those between in the bracket of 70-75 to contest elections if the byelaws and statutes of their international governing body allows for it. The ICC has no age cap in its provisions for office-bearers.

 

BCCI president Roger Binny's tenure has ended as he has attained the age of 70. However, the Board has not announced an interim president so far.

The elections are due in the last week of September when the Board holds its Annual General Meeting. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
