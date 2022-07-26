News
Neeraj pulls out of Commonwealth Games due to groin strain

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 26, 2022 12:59 IST
IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra had won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Photograph: David Lidstrom/Getty Images

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to 'fitness concerns', the Indian Olympic Association said on Tuesday.

 

Neeraj had won a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, United States, on Sunday but had suffered a strain in his groin during the competition.

IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said the reigning Olympic champion has been advised rest for one month.

"Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concern," Mehta said.

"Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had had an MRI scan done on Monday and, based on it, he has been advised a month's rest by his medical team," Mehta added.

The 24-year-old had become only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championship, after Anju Bobby George, who won a bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Championship held in Paris.

Chopra was expected to be India's flag bearer at the Games, starting on Thursday.

"We have a meeting later in the day to decide the new flag-bearer," India team's chef de mission Rajesh Bhandari said.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

