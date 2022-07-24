News
Sindhu offers prayers at Mahankali temple ahead of CWG

By Rediff Sports
July 24, 2022 20:53 IST
PV Sindhu

Photograph: Kind courtesy PTI Photo

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday offered prayers at Mahankali temple in the old city of Hyderabad.

Sporting traditional attire and carrying bonam (offering) on her head, the double-Olympics medallist visited Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza in the old city and offered prayers.

 

Sindhu, will chase individual gold medal at Birmingham 2022. A gold medal has eluded Sindhu, who returned with a bronze and a silver in the last editions.

However, she will start as a favourite for the title this time with some competition coming from Canada's world no. 13 and 2014 champion Michelle Li, Scotland's world no. 18 Kristy Gilmour and Singapore's world no. 19 Yeo Jia Min.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

