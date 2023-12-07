News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal in Australian Open draw, Kyrgios absent

Nadal in Australian Open draw, Kyrgios absent

December 07, 2023 15:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nick Kyrgios has been blighted by injury through the 2023 season. Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios has been blighted by injury through the 2023 season while Rafael Nadal returns after a long injury lay-off. Photograph: Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images and Clive Brunskill/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Nick Kyrgios was a notable absentee from the Australian Open's main draw released on Thursday in a blow for organisers.

The Wimbledon finalist has had an injury-blighted 2023 and said last month "the stars would need to align" for him to be fit for next month's Grand Slam.

 

Kyrgios's agent was unable to provide immediate comment.

Twice champion Rafael Nadal was named in the draw, having recently confirmed he will play at the warm-up Brisbane International after a long injury lay-off.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will bid for a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park and 25th Grand Slam crown overall.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka will defend her title in the women's singles, which will see former champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber making their Melbourne Park returns after time away from the tour to have children.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
EPL PIX: United down Chelsea, Liverpool win; City lose
EPL PIX: United down Chelsea, Liverpool win; City lose
Events That Changed Indian Cricket Forever
Events That Changed Indian Cricket Forever
Gill Will Rule Cricket: Lara
Gill Will Rule Cricket: Lara
US shared inputs, Canada didn't: Jaishankar on charges
US shared inputs, Canada didn't: Jaishankar on charges
Does Dunki Have Sex Scenes?
Does Dunki Have Sex Scenes?
Why is Bengal not in citizenship law's Sec 6, asks SC
Why is Bengal not in citizenship law's Sec 6, asks SC
Revealed! What Gambhir Told Sreesanth
Revealed! What Gambhir Told Sreesanth

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Team India Touches Down In South Africa

Team India Touches Down In South Africa

'I was getting fed up with it'

'I was getting fed up with it'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances