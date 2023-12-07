Nadal in Australian Open draw, Kyrgios absent

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios has been blighted by injury through the 2023 season while Rafael Nadal returns after a long injury lay-off. Photograph: Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images and Clive Brunskill/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Nick Kyrgios was a notable absentee from the Australian Open's main draw released on Thursday in a blow for organisers.

The Wimbledon finalist has had an injury-blighted 2023 and said last month "the stars would need to align" for him to be fit for next month's Grand Slam.

Kyrgios's agent was unable to provide immediate comment.

Twice champion Rafael Nadal was named in the draw, having recently confirmed he will play at the warm-up Brisbane International after a long injury lay-off.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will bid for a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park and 25th Grand Slam crown overall.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka will defend her title in the women's singles, which will see former champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber making their Melbourne Park returns after time away from the tour to have children.