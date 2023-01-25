News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indonesia Masters: Sen, Saina in second round; Srikanth exits

Indonesia Masters: Sen, Saina in second round; Srikanth exits

January 25, 2023 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen will take on Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the second round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament.

IMAGE: Seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen will take on Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the second round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal made impressive starts at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament, advancing to the second round of men's and women's singles respectively with contrasting victories, in Jakarta, on Wednesday.

 

Sen, who had a subdued start to the new season, exiting early in Malaysia and India in the last two weeks, dished out a superlative performance to outwit Japan's new sensation Kodai Naraoka 21-12, 21-11 in his opening match.

Saina, who reached the second round at the India Open, eked out a 21-15, 17-21, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po to make it to the pre-quarter-finals.

The seventh-seeded Sen will face Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong next, while Saina takes on the winner of the match between two Chinese, Zhang Yi Man and eighth seed Han Yue.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth blew a 18-15 lead and two game-points in the second game to lose 10-21, 22-24 to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in 39 minutes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Linette, Sabalenka power into Aus Open semis
PIX: Linette, Sabalenka power into Aus Open semis
Woman accuses Mike Tyson of rape in 1990s
Woman accuses Mike Tyson of rape in 1990s
'Weren't consulted before formation of committee'
'Weren't consulted before formation of committee'
What you will see at the Republic Day 2023 parade
What you will see at the Republic Day 2023 parade
Disrespectful: Jaishankar on Pompeo remarks on Sushma
Disrespectful: Jaishankar on Pompeo remarks on Sushma
Women's IPL: Adani bags Ahmedabad for Rs 1289 crore
Women's IPL: Adani bags Ahmedabad for Rs 1289 crore
Rahul halts Bharat Jodi Yatra due to bad weather
Rahul halts Bharat Jodi Yatra due to bad weather

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Sania-Bopanna advance to Australian Open final

Sania-Bopanna advance to Australian Open final

Aus Open: Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash

Aus Open: Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances