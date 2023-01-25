Indonesia Masters: Sen, Saina in second round; Srikanth exits

IMAGE: Seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen will take on Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the second round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal made impressive starts at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament, advancing to the second round of men's and women's singles respectively with contrasting victories, in Jakarta, on Wednesday.

Sen, who had a subdued start to the new season, exiting early in Malaysia and India in the last two weeks, dished out a superlative performance to outwit Japan's new sensation Kodai Naraoka 21-12, 21-11 in his opening match.

Saina, who reached the second round at the India Open, eked out a 21-15, 17-21, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po to make it to the pre-quarter-finals.

The seventh-seeded Sen will face Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong next, while Saina takes on the winner of the match between two Chinese, Zhang Yi Man and eighth seed Han Yue.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth blew a 18-15 lead and two game-points in the second game to lose 10-21, 22-24 to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in 39 minutes.