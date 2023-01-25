News
PIX: Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make semis

PIX: Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make semis

January 25, 2023 13:27 IST
IMAGE: Tommy Paul is the first American man to enter the Australian Open semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2009. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tommy Paul outclassed Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in an all-American clash at the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his maiden Grand Slam semi-final and become the first man from his country to do so at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009.

 

Paul claimed the tight first set in a tiebreak with a fierce forehand that prompted his opponent to crash a return into the net and the 25-year-old went up 4-2 in the next as Shelton's booming serve finally cracked.

IMAGE: Tommy Paul and Ben Shilton embrace at the net after the match. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The inexperienced Shelton appeared to run out of ideas and sprayed errors on Rod Laver Arena before Paul sealed the second set with his fourth ace of the contest but the world number 35 surrendered the next despite being up a break at 4-3.

Paul recovered from the dip in his level without a fuss and put 20-year-old Shelton's serve under pressure early in the next and held firm to set up a last-four encounter with nine-times champion Novak Djokovic or fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
