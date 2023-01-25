News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sania-Bopanna advance to Australian Open final

Sania-Bopanna advance to Australian Open final

Last updated on: January 25, 2023 15:19 IST
IMAGE: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna during their mixed doubles semi-final against Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the US at the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Playing the last Grand Slam tournament of her career, Sania Mirza earned the chance to win her seventh major title by reaching the Australian Open mixed doubles final with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne on Wednesday.

 

The unseeded Indian pair knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in a gruelling semi-final that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

Sania, 36, has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career while Bopanna, 42, has won one mixed doubles title.

Sania has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.

