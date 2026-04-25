India's 10-Year Plan To Become A Sporting Powerhouse

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya outlined India's ambitious 10-year roadmap to become a global sporting powerhouse, emphasising grassroots development and active implementation.

Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Key Points Sports Minister Mandaviya stresses the need to execute India's 10-year plan to become a global sporting powerhouse.

The Chintan Shivir focused on moving from policy adoption to active implementation in sports across districts.

Bridging the gap between state governments and sports federations is crucial for a unified talent pipeline.

Coordination with the education system is essential for early talent identification in sports.

Sports can be a transformative tool for social harmony and national integration, especially in challenging regions.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country's 10-year roadmap of becoming a global sporting powerhouse must be realised through execution on the ground.

Mandaviya chaired Chintan Shivir of the Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of states and Union Territories of the country.

Over 15 state sports ministers, along with eminent sports personalities such as Adille Sumariwalla, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand and Gagan Narang attended the Chintan Shivir and shared their ideas with the stakeholders.

Focus On Grassroots Sports Development

"Our 10-year roadmap to becoming a global sporting powerhouse must not remain on paper, it must come alive in every playground, every district, and every young dream," Mandaviya said while addressing the inaugural session.

Mandaviya called upon the states to move from policy adoption to active implementation, stressing that real progress will be measured by outcomes visible across districts, training systems, and grassroots sporting ecosystems.

"Khelo Bharat Mission is not just a statistic, it is a reflection of the energy of our youth and the commitment of the nation," he added.

Strengthening Talent Pipeline In Sports

Mandaviya called for bridging the long-standing disconnect between state governments and sports federations, urging closer alignment to build a strong and unified talent pipeline.

Underscoring the importance of convergence, he highlighted that coordination with the education system is essential for early talent identification and that physical education teachers form the backbone of the grassroots sports ecosystem.

Sports As A Tool For Social Change

"If even one talented child is left behind due to lack of opportunity, it is not just a personal loss, it is a loss for the entire nation," he said.

He noted that sports serve as a transformative tool, particularly in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir and other challenging areas, contributing to social harmony and national integration.

Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao highlighted the significance of the Shivir as a platform for collective reflection and action.

"This gathering is not merely a conference, it is a collective moment of reflection, resolve, and renewed commitment."