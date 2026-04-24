India To Be Among Top 10 Sporting Nations By 2036: Minister

India is aiming to become a top 10 sporting nation by 2036, driven by government initiatives and bids to host major international events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports Minister Mandaviya envisions India among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036 and top 5 by 2047.

Government initiatives like Fit India and Khelo India are strengthening the sporting framework.

India has bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games and won the bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

A new 30-bedded ESIC hospital in Ompora will provide free treatment to over 50,000 workers and their families.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said India would emerge among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036 and break into the top five by 2047.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital at Ompora in the central Kashmir district here, Mandaviya credited the Narendra Modi-led government for streamlining sports governance and creating a more structured system.

Government Initiatives Boost Sports Development

"It (the government) is providing opportunity to the youth to perform in the sports arena. I am sure that in the days to come, in the next ten years by 2036, India will be among the 10 best sporting nations in the world and by 2047, India will emerge among the top five sporting nations," Mandaviya said.

The minister added that the government's sustained push has strengthened the sporting framework across the country.

India's Bid for International Sporting Events

"The country has won the bid for hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and has also bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The process is going on to meet all the demands and expectations of the International Olympic Committee.

"The sports ecosystem has been improved in the country, and with programmes like Fit India, Khelo India movement, the country's youth are getting opportunities," Mandaviya added.

New Hospital to Serve Workers and Families

About the hospital, Mandaviya said that the facility, built at a cost of Rs 165 crore, will serve over 50,000 workers and their families and provide them free treatment.

He added a nursing college will also be added to the facility in the future to impart training to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.