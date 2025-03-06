HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's 2036 Olympics push: Key meeting in Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 06, 2025 13:43 IST

'Hosting the Olympics is a national mission, and we must move forward together.'

Mansukh Mandaviya

IMAGE: Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged states to identify top sportsperson who can transition into coaching roles. Photograph: Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a two-day meeting with his state-level counterparts, senior administrators, and key government officials in Hyderabad to 'exchange ideas and craft a roadmap' for India's Olympic preparations.

 

India is eyeing a double digit medal haul at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and is also bidding to host the 2036 Olympics for which a letter of intent has been sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The deliberations will focus on enhancing sports governance, grassroots talent identification, infrastructure development, inclusivity, and fostering collaborations," the sports ministry stated in a press release.

The key focus areas of the brainstorming session will be an overview of various government schemes and co-ordination with states on the subject. Sports infrastructure development partnership with corporates, talent search, and promotion of good governance will also come up.

"The success of Indian athletes at the recent Uttarakhand National Games highlights our immense potential. Our goal is clear, which is, achieving Olympic excellence and making India a global sports power," Mandaviya said in the release.

"By sharing ideas and best practices, we can ensure a structured and sustainable sporting framework. Hosting the Olympics is a national mission, and we must move forward together," he added.

The ministry said a critical aspect of the discussions will be leveraging the expertise of former athletes.

Mandaviya has urged states to identify top sportsperson who can transition into coaching roles.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
