India's Ashwini-Tanisha move up in BWF rankings

IMAGE: India's Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa climbed four places in the rankings, issued on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/X/span>

Riding on their remarkable run in the last two weeks, Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto climbed four places to reach world number 24 in the latest BWF ranking issued on Tuesday.

Ashwini, 34, and her 20-year-old partner Tanisha, who joined hands in January this year, secured their third women's doubles title and the second Super 100 crown with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui in the final of the Guwahati Masters on Sunday.

The Indian pair, who had finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow, now has 44,590 points from 16 tournaments.

Another Indian women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly remained static at World No. 19 with 49,435 points from 19 tournaments.

Lakshya Sen moved a place to world number 17, despite not competing in the last two weeks.

Asian Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain India's best placed shuttlers at world number 2, followed by HS Prannoy (8) and PV Sindhu (12).

Kidambi Srikanth occupies 24th place.