India script history win Super 4s win over Pakistan

India's Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma walk back to the pavilion after winning the match against Pakistan in the Super Fours of Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

India pulled off a historic run chase in the Asia Cup T20 Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday, brushing aside Pakistan by six wickets.

The architects of the win were Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who blasted a 105-run opening stand that left Pakistan’s bowlers gasping.

Abhishek was ruthless and regal in equal measure, hammering 74 off just 39 balls with six fours and five sixes. Gill chipped in with a breezy 47 off 28. Friends since their Punjab U-12 days, the duo turned the powerplay into a nightmare for Shaheen Afridi and Co., Abhishek even hooking Shaheen’s first ball for six.

Earlier, Shivam Dube’s disciplined spell had kept Pakistan in check, his three wickets pegging them back to 171/5 despite a solid 72-run start from Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. India’s sloppy fielding, which included dropped catches, helped the cause, but Dube’s strikes ensured the target was within reach.

There was drama too. Haris Rauf’s in-your-face celebrations and a few tense moments threatened to boil over, but India kept their calm. Even a mini-collapse in the middle overs couldn’t derail them. Tilak Varma (30 not out) and Hardik Pandya sealed the chase with seven balls to spare.

The 172-run target was India’s highest successful chase in Asia Cup history, bettering their 148 against Pakistan in 2022. It also marked their eighth successful run chase against their arch-rivals and perhaps the most emphatic.