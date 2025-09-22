HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India script history win Super 4s win over Pakistan

India script history win Super 4s win over Pakistan

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

September 22, 2025 10:30 IST

India's Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma walk back to the pavilion after winning the match against Pakistan in the Super Fours of Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma walk back to the pavilion after winning the match against Pakistan in the Super Fours of Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India pulled off a historic run chase in the Asia Cup T20 Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday, brushing aside Pakistan by six wickets.

The architects of the win were Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who blasted a 105-run opening stand that left Pakistan’s bowlers gasping.

Abhishek was ruthless and regal in equal measure, hammering 74 off just 39 balls with six fours and five sixes. Gill chipped in with a breezy 47 off 28. Friends since their Punjab U-12 days, the duo turned the powerplay into a nightmare for Shaheen Afridi and Co., Abhishek even hooking Shaheen’s first ball for six.

 

Earlier, Shivam Dube’s disciplined spell had kept Pakistan in check, his three wickets pegging them back to 171/5 despite a solid 72-run start from Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. India’s sloppy fielding, which included dropped catches, helped the cause, but Dube’s strikes ensured the target was within reach.

There was drama too. Haris Rauf’s in-your-face celebrations and a few tense moments threatened to boil over, but India kept their calm. Even a mini-collapse in the middle overs couldn’t derail them. Tilak Varma (30 not out) and Hardik Pandya sealed the chase with seven balls to spare.

The 172-run target was India’s highest successful chase in Asia Cup history, bettering their 148 against Pakistan in 2022. It also marked their eighth successful run chase against their arch-rivals and perhaps the most emphatic. 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PCB takes third umpire to task over Fakhar controversy
PCB takes third umpire to task over Fakhar controversy
Shivam Dube Was The Real Game Changer
Shivam Dube Was The Real Game Changer
Agha admits Pak fell short in all departments vs India
Agha admits Pak fell short in all departments vs India
'This spit in face of BCCI...'
'This spit in face of BCCI...'
'Phenomenal Abhishek will blow cricketing world apart'
'Phenomenal Abhishek will blow cricketing world apart'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Trump, Elon Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial months after public fallout3:10

Trump, Elon Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial months...

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar2:55

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar

Peru: Hundreds of anti-government protesters clash with police in Lima2:59

Peru: Hundreds of anti-government protesters clash with...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV