Para TT at CWG: Bhavina wins gold, bronze for Sonalben

IMAGE: India’s Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel celebrates after winning Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women's singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 over Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.

Bhavina reached the world No. 2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open.

Besides, she also won a silver medal in the women's singles class 4 at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2013.

In 2017, Bhavina bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

IMAGE: Sonalben Manubhai celebrates against Sue Bailey of England. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women's singles class 3-5.

The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.

Para powerlifter Sudhir had scripted a Commonwealth Games record to win a gold medal in the men's heavyweight.