Rare feat for Indian triple jumper Paul at World C'ships

Source: PTI
July 22, 2022 12:06 IST
India's Eldhose Paul competes in the Men's Triple Jump qualification at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday

IMAGE: India's Eldhose Paul competes in the Men's Triple Jump qualification at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final at the World Championships with an effort of 16.68m in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday.

 

He finished sixth in Group A qualification round and 12th overall to make the cut for Sunday's final (6:50am IST).

The 25-year-old Paul, who reached Eugene just a few days ago due to visa issues, has a season's and personal best of 16.99m -- a mark he had set while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April. 

The two other Indians, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to make it to the finals after best jumps of 16.49m and 16.45m respectively. Chitravel finished eighth in Group A and 17th overall while Aboobacker ended at 10th in Group B and 19th overall.

Those who cleared 17.05m or the 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the finals.

Source: PTI
