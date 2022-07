Neeraj Chopra bettered his Olympic gold-winning effort to advance to the World Championships final on Thursday evening.

Chopra threw 88.39 metres on his opening attempt, exceeding the 87.58 metres he produced in Tokyo, where he became the first Indian to win an individual gold in athletics and earn superstardom.

The qualification mark was 83.50 metres, or the 12 best performers from the two qualification round groups.

The final is on Sunday (7:05 IST).