Neeraj Chopra in World javelin final with first throw

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expectedly qualified for the final at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday.

His first throw of 88.39 metres earned him automatic qualification.

Chopra went into the World Championships high on confidence having set a new National record of 89.94 metres, just 6 cms shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm in June en route a silver medal.

The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.

Chopra faces tough competition from Peters, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland's Oliver Helander and the German duo of Julian Weber and Johannes Vetter.