Indian track cyclist Ronaldo Singh geared up for World Championships

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 10, 2022 21:08 IST
Ronaldo Singh celebrating his win

IMAGE: Ronaldo Singh is confident and ready to give his all at the World Championships in Paris. Photograph: UCI cycling/Instagram

Indian track cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh said on Monday, that his performances during the ongoing 36th National Games have given him a great boost and will help him perform better at the World Championships.

Track cyclists Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh, David Beckham and Esow Alban are all geared up for the World Championships which is set to take place in Paris from October 12. David Beckham will be participating in the Keirin race, while Ronaldo will be participating in the team event with Alban, as well as the 1 km Time Trail Run.

 

The trio had dominated the recently concluded National Games in Gujarat, with Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh securing 3 gold medals, while David Beckham bagged 1 gold and 3 silver. Esow Alban won a medal in each metal category.

Ronaldo zipped through the course in the sprinting event to clinch gold, followed closely by David Beckham for silver and Esow clinching the bronze.

In the Keirin race, David Beckham comfortably secured Gold and Esow Albin finished a close second. In the 1 km Time Trial Run, Ronaldo piped Beckham to secure the gold. In the last and final team event, Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh and Esow Alban secured the gold while David Beckham who hails from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, secured silver.

An excited Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh said, "I am very happy with my performance at the National Games. It has given a great boost to my morale and will help me give my everything, at the World Championships."

David however, feels that there is a scope for improvement in his performance.

"This was a good test of our preparation for the World Championships. My focus is on winning a medal for India at these championships," he added.

An excited Esow Alban said, "This will be a great confidence booster for me to perform at the Paris World Championships a few days later. I have already started preparing and planning for the same."

