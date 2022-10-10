News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kiwis fly to Pakistan in two-legged tour starting December

Kiwis fly to Pakistan in two-legged tour starting December

October 10, 2022 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Screen showing Schedule of New Zealand's tour of Pakistan

IMAGE: PCB announces details of New Zealand dual tours of Pakistan Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed, that New Zealand will play two Tests and three one-day internationals during their tour of Pakistan starting in December. They will also return next April for five Twenty20 internationals and five ODIs.

The Black Caps will be the third major side to tour Pakistan this year after Australia played a full series in March-April and England featured in seven T20Is in September-October. England will also return to play three Tests in December.

 

New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the nation last year over security concerns, prompting England to follow suit. International teams have refused to tour Pakistan, following an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, which killed six policemen and two civilians.

"We had promised our passionate fans that we will deliver high-quality international cricket at home in 2022. Today's announcement of New Zealand's double visit to Pakistan is part of that commitment." Zakir Khan, PCB's Director of international cricket said in a statement.

For the first leg of the tour, New Zealand play Tests in Karachi (Dec. 27-31) and Multan (Jan. 4-8) before returning to Karachi for three ICC World Cup Super League matches between Jan. 11-15.

They begin the second leg of the tour in Karachi with four T20Is in April before the fifth game and two ODIs in Lahore. The last three ODIs will be in Rawalpindi in May.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kaur first Indian to win ICC women's player of month
Kaur first Indian to win ICC women's player of month
Hamilton in for the long haul with Mercedes
Hamilton in for the long haul with Mercedes
Two to tango: The Shreyas-Ishan bonding!
Two to tango: The Shreyas-Ishan bonding!
Aditya Chowhan Sings For Lata Mangeshkar
Aditya Chowhan Sings For Lata Mangeshkar
Uddhav moves HC over EC freezing Sena name, symbol
Uddhav moves HC over EC freezing Sena name, symbol
How Ishant Sharma is mentoring Delhi pacers
How Ishant Sharma is mentoring Delhi pacers
I resolved Kashmir problem, Nehru couldn't: Modi
I resolved Kashmir problem, Nehru couldn't: Modi

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20WC: SKY, Bhuvi, Arshdeep sizzle in practice match

T20WC: SKY, Bhuvi, Arshdeep sizzle in practice match

Japanese GP almost turned ghastly for Gasly

Japanese GP almost turned ghastly for Gasly

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances