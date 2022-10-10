Kiwis fly to Pakistan in two-legged tour starting December

IMAGE: PCB announces details of New Zealand dual tours of Pakistan Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed, that New Zealand will play two Tests and three one-day internationals during their tour of Pakistan starting in December. They will also return next April for five Twenty20 internationals and five ODIs.

The Black Caps will be the third major side to tour Pakistan this year after Australia played a full series in March-April and England featured in seven T20Is in September-October. England will also return to play three Tests in December.

New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the nation last year over security concerns, prompting England to follow suit. International teams have refused to tour Pakistan, following an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, which killed six policemen and two civilians.

"We had promised our passionate fans that we will deliver high-quality international cricket at home in 2022. Today's announcement of New Zealand's double visit to Pakistan is part of that commitment." Zakir Khan, PCB's Director of international cricket said in a statement.

For the first leg of the tour, New Zealand play Tests in Karachi (Dec. 27-31) and Multan (Jan. 4-8) before returning to Karachi for three ICC World Cup Super League matches between Jan. 11-15.

They begin the second leg of the tour in Karachi with four T20Is in April before the fifth game and two ODIs in Lahore. The last three ODIs will be in Rawalpindi in May.