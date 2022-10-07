News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last

Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last

October 07, 2022 08:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi, who will be playing his fifth World Cup in Qatar, told Star+ he is feeling nervous ahead of the tournament but is in positive mood. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he is counting the days until the World Cup and believes his team have a good chance of winning the tournament.

Messi, who will be playing his fifth World Cup in Qatar, told Star+ he is feeling nervous ahead of the tournament but is in positive mood.

Argentina will arrive in Qatar with their confidence high after winning the 2021 Copa America final against hosts Brazil, which Messi believes was a turning-point for his team after several near misses.

 

"In a World Cup, anything can happen. All the matches are very tough. The favourites don't always end up winning," Messi said.

"I don't know if we're the favourites, but Argentina is always a candidate because of its history. Now even more so because of the moment we're in, but we are not the favourites. I think there are other teams that are above us."

The 35-year-old forward confirmed this would be his last World Cup, adding that he was in good shape physically after a better pre-season than last year when he joined PSG from Barcelona.

Messi's record with Argentina stands in stark contrast to his success at club level.

Argentina came close to ending their long trophy drought on three occasions but were beaten by Germany in the 2014 World Cup final and by Chile in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals.

"I have been playing with the national team for a long time now," Messi said. "There have been spectacular moments, like in 2014, 2015 and 2016 but we didn't win and were criticised for not being champions.

"We did everything right until the finals."

Messi said he was heading to Qatar with a positive outlook as the elder statesman in a team full of young talent who ended Argentina's 28-year wait for an international trophy with their Copa America victory.

"It's been very hard, but in 2019 a new group with many young people came and won the Copa America. That helped us a lot," he added.

Argentina face the United Arab Emirates in their final warm-up match in November before playing Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game at the World Cup on Nov. 22. Mexico and Poland are the other teams in the group.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Savita, Sreejesh Goalkeepers Of The Year
Savita, Sreejesh Goalkeepers Of The Year
Adidas unveils official match ball for FIFA World Cup
Adidas unveils official match ball for FIFA World Cup
Can Any MP Bat Like That?
Can Any MP Bat Like That?
Govt asks CJI Lalit to name his successor: Sources
Govt asks CJI Lalit to name his successor: Sources
Hearing Loss in Your 20s? 12 Reasons
Hearing Loss in Your 20s? 12 Reasons
Delhi excise policy: ED raids in 3 states underway
Delhi excise policy: ED raids in 3 states underway
Sajid Khan To Be Evicted From Bigg Boss?
Sajid Khan To Be Evicted From Bigg Boss?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Europa League: United win; fireworks halt Berlin game

Europa League: United win; fireworks halt Berlin game

FIFA WC: WFH bonanza for Qatari schools, offices

FIFA WC: WFH bonanza for Qatari schools, offices

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances