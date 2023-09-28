Indian swimmers rewrite history at Asian Games!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Srihari Nataraj/X

The men's 4x100m freestyle relay team, comprising Tanish George Mathew, Vishal Grewal, Anand AS, and Srihari Nataraj, showcased their remarkable skills by clocking a national record time of 3:21.22 during their heat, earning them a well-deserved place in the upcoming final.

The much-anticipated men's 4x100m freestyle relay final is scheduled to commence today in Hangzhou at 6:18 PM.

Notably, Tanish, Srihari, and Anand had previously contributed to setting the national record with a time of 3:23.72 at the 2019 Asian Age Group Championships.

On the women's front, the 4x200m freestyle relay team secured their spot in the final despite finishing eighth in the heats. Their determined effort yielded a time of 8:39.64, setting the stage for their quest for a medal at 6:36 PM.

In an earlier event, the men's 4x100m medley relay team, featuring Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, and Tanish George Matthew, narrowly missed out on a podium finish.

Nevertheless, their impressive performance in the heats, clocking 3:40.84, secured them a spot in the finals.

Despite ranking fourth overall, trailing China by a margin of 6.04 seconds, the Indian quartet also broke the national record set during the 2018 Asian Games. This remarkable achievement showcased India's best-ever timing in a 4x100 medley men's event. The stage is set for thrilling competition at the finals.