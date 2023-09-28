News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian swimmers rewrite history at Asian Games!

Indian swimmers rewrite history at Asian Games!

September 28, 2023 11:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Srihari Natraj

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Srihari Nataraj/X

The men's 4x100m freestyle relay team, comprising Tanish George Mathew, Vishal Grewal, Anand AS, and Srihari Nataraj, showcased their remarkable skills by clocking a national record time of 3:21.22 during their heat, earning them a well-deserved place in the upcoming final.

The much-anticipated men's 4x100m freestyle relay final is scheduled to commence today in Hangzhou at 6:18 PM.

Notably, Tanish, Srihari, and Anand had previously contributed to setting the national record with a time of 3:23.72 at the 2019 Asian Age Group Championships.

 

On the women's front, the 4x200m freestyle relay team secured their spot in the final despite finishing eighth in the heats. Their determined effort yielded a time of 8:39.64, setting the stage for their quest for a medal at 6:36 PM.

In an earlier event, the men's 4x100m medley relay team, featuring Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash, and Tanish George Matthew, narrowly missed out on a podium finish.

Nevertheless, their impressive performance in the heats, clocking 3:40.84, secured them a spot in the finals.

Despite ranking fourth overall, trailing China by a margin of 6.04 seconds, the Indian quartet also broke the national record set during the 2018 Asian Games. This remarkable achievement showcased India's best-ever timing in a 4x100 medley men's event. The stage is set for thrilling competition at the finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Roshibina dedicates silver medal to struggling Manipur
Roshibina dedicates silver medal to struggling Manipur
Asian Games: Ramkumar-Saketh pair ensures medal
Asian Games: Ramkumar-Saketh pair ensures medal
Sathiyan-Batra, Harmeet-Sreeja storm into pre-quarters
Sathiyan-Batra, Harmeet-Sreeja storm into pre-quarters
How Narwals overcame grief to pursue Olympic dreams
How Narwals overcame grief to pursue Olympic dreams
Asian Games: Manika enters TT pre-quarters
Asian Games: Manika enters TT pre-quarters
'An honour to play a nation builder'
'An honour to play a nation builder'
Srinagar SSP Balwal shifted to violence-hit Manipur
Srinagar SSP Balwal shifted to violence-hit Manipur

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games: India's 10m air pistol team strikes GOLD

Asian Games: India's 10m air pistol team strikes GOLD

Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games

Ruturaj-led Indian team depart for Asian Games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances