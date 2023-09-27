News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India's singles tennis players to return empty-handed

Asian Games: India's singles tennis players to return empty-handed

Source: PTI
September 27, 2023 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sumit Nagar crashed out in the quarterfinals as the Indian tennis squad returned empty-handed from the ongoing Asian Games. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

India's singles tennis players will return empty-handed from the Asian Games for the first time since 2006 as Sumit Nagal and last edition's bronze medallist Ankita Raina exited the continental championship following quarterfinal defeats, in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Up against top seed and home favourite Zhizhen Zhang, it was always going to be a herculean task for Nagal to go past the world number 60.

 

To his credit, Nagal took a set off the Chinese before losing steam in the men's singles quarterfinals, which he lost 7-6(3) 1-6 2-6 in two hours and 16 minutes.

Somdev Devvarman had won a men's singles gold in 2010 and after that Yuki Bhambri (2014, Incheon) and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (2018, Jakarta &Palembang) won a bronze each in the following editions.

In the 2006 Doha Games, Rohan Bopanna and Karan Rastogi could not reach the medal rounds in the men's singles.

Raina, who had become only the second Indian to win a singles bronze in 2018, waged a gritty battle against Japan's Haruka Raji before losing her quarterfinal 6-3 4-6 4-6 in a marathon two hours and 53-minute contest.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rutuja Bhosale had exited the singles competition in the third and second round respectively.

India's challenge is still alive in men's doubles and mixed doubles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games: Indian sailors make significant gains
Asian Games: Indian sailors make significant gains
Asian Games: Indian squash teams continue winning run
Asian Games: Indian squash teams continue winning run
No recourse for users under new fake news rules: HC
No recourse for users under new fake news rules: HC
India-China ties 'abnormal' since Galwan clash: EAM
India-China ties 'abnormal' since Galwan clash: EAM
3rd ODI PHOTOS: Rohit races to 50 after Aus post 352/7
3rd ODI PHOTOS: Rohit races to 50 after Aus post 352/7
Nikhat sails into quarters; Shiva, Sanjeet bow out
Nikhat sails into quarters; Shiva, Sanjeet bow out

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

PIX: Samra steals the show with gold as India dominate

PIX: Samra steals the show with gold as India dominate

Asian Games: Indian women fencers exit in quarters

Asian Games: Indian women fencers exit in quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances