Indian relay team storms into World C'ships final

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 27, 2023 00:15 IST
Men's relay team

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AFI/Twitter

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered Asian record, clocking 2 minute 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh ran a stunning race to finish second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.

 

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team.

The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021.

The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them.

India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind USA, but ahead of strong teams like Great Britain (3rd; 2:59.42) and Jamaica (5th; 2:59.82).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
