News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Prannoy's epic battle ends in bronze at Badminton Worlds

Prannoy's epic battle ends in bronze at Badminton Worlds

Source: PTI
August 26, 2023 22:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

HS Prannoy

IMAGE: It was a brilliant achievement for HS Prannoy as he became only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal. Photograph: BWF Media/Twitter

HS Prannoy's dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost in three games to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles semifinal to sign off with a bronze, extending India's record of having at least one medallist in the showpiece since 2011.

The 31-year-old Prannoy squandered an opening game advantage and a 5-1 lead in the second as Vitidsarn, a three-time former world junior champion, dished out better defence and attack to win 18-21, 21-13, 21-14 and seal a second successive final spot.

 

Notwithstanding the loss, it was a brilliant achievement for Prannoy as he became only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal.

Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) are the other medallists in men's singles.

HS Prannoy

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu won five singles medals, including a gold in 2019, and Saina Nehwal (silver and bronze) claimed two, while the women's doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa bagged a bronze in 2011 and Satwiksairaj rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a bronze in 2022.

A day after knocking out Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Viktor Axelsen, Prannoy, who claimed Malaysia Masters title and a runner-up finish at Australian Open this season, failed to find his best as his defence looked shaky and attack lacked consistency during the 76-minute clash.

Prannoy had lost to Vitidsarn in two tight games at the All England Championships last year and knew about the Thai's defensive prowess and ability to retrieve.

India's top-ranked men's singles shuttler made a good start but signs of exhaustion set in from the second game, perhaps due the three-game matches that he played in the last two days. P

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Are Bajrang, Vinesh responsible for wrestling crisis?
Are Bajrang, Vinesh responsible for wrestling crisis?
Bajrang opts out of Worlds trials to chase Asiad gold
Bajrang opts out of Worlds trials to chase Asiad gold
Why KL Rahul holds the key to India's Asia Cup glory
Why KL Rahul holds the key to India's Asia Cup glory
Wrestling trials: Aman Sehrawat dominates; Deepak skips
Wrestling trials: Aman Sehrawat dominates; Deepak skips
Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole for third year in a row
Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole for third year in a row
Teacher who asked kids to slap Muslim classmate booked
Teacher who asked kids to slap Muslim classmate booked
'Modi, Shah managers of...': Oppn on UP slap video
'Modi, Shah managers of...': Oppn on UP slap video

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Pakistan's Arshad breaks silence on Chopra 'rivalry'

Pakistan's Arshad breaks silence on Chopra 'rivalry'

Will Neeraj's first throw rule win him another gold?

Will Neeraj's first throw rule win him another gold?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances