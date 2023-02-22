News
Indian GM Gujrathi stuns world champion Carlsen

Indian GM Gujrathi stuns world champion Carlsen

Source: PTI
February 22, 2023 11:29 IST
Vidit Gujrathi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vidit Gujrathi/Twitter

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi stunned Norwegian wizard Magnus Carlsen in a Pro Chess League match for his maiden victory over the reigning world champion.

Playing for Indian Yogis, Gujrathi capitalised on a mistake committed by world number one Carlsen who missed a checkmate in three late on Tuesday.

Carlsen was playing for Canada Chessbrahs in the Pro Chess League, an online tournament for teams from all over the world. The event features 16 teams playing rapid games and has a USD 150,000 prize fund.

 

Significantly, Gujrathi won the match with black pieces as he exploited a tactical oversight from his famous opponent.

"Just defeated the GOAT, World champion, Magnus Carlsen!!:)," Gujrathi tweeted after beating the five-time and reigning world champion Norwegian.

The 28-year-old Gujrathi joined the likes of fellow Indian GMs R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in beating Carlsen. The Indian trio had earlier pulled off wins over the Norwegian superstar in 2022 in various events. 

Source: PTI
